Arab affairs commentator Zvi Yehezkeli warns that Israel is conceding too much to Hamas in the ongoing hostage release negotiations - and the murderous terrorist organization is exploiting the situation to its advantage.

"The real question is: what is our long-term vision for Gaza? Hamas didn’t want to give the Prime Minister or the US President the 'gift' of announcing a deal. They still believe they can extract more - mainly in the form of guarantees. They’re presenting this deal as an interim step, but one that will lock in a comprehensive and final agreement to end the fighting in Gaza. That’s still their demand - and it’s a mistake," Yehezkeli said on i24NEWS.

He elaborated on why he believes meeting Hamas’s conditions would be a strategic error. "The story in Gaza isn’t over. Hamas continues building tunnels and has laid siege to Beit Hanoun purely for tactical reasons, following the loss of five of our soldiers there. But we lack a broader strategy for the Gaza Strip. The pressure we've applied hasn't brought them to the negotiating table in any meaningful way."

Yehezkeli also pointed to a key Hamas condition that directly contradicts Israel’s position.

"They're demanding that humanitarian aid be delivered exclusively through them, avoiding areas where Israel or its affiliated organizations operate. Israel cannot accept that. The real question now is: where are we headed? Hamas is holding us hostage. They have time - and we likely have much less."