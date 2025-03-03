Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty announced on Sunday that Egypt's plan for the reconstruction of Gaza, which ensures that Palestinian Arabs remain on their land, is ready and will be presented at an emergency Arab summit in Cairo on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

Abdelatty emphasized that Egypt would seek international support and funding for the reconstruction plan, with Europe playing a pivotal role, particularly in financing the reconstruction of Gaza.

"We will hold intensive talks with major donor countries once the plan is adopted at the upcoming Arab Summit," he said during a press conference with EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean, Dubravka Suica, as quoted by Reuters.

Abdelatty added that following Tuesday's summit, the foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation member states would convene for an urgent meeting in Saudi Arabia to discuss the best way to present the plans to the international community.

"We will ensure that the results of the Arab summit are presented to the world in the best possible way," he concluded.

The Egyptian proposal is meant to counter US President Donald Trump's proposal for the US to assume control of Gaza and resettle its residents in neighboring countries, such as Egypt and Jordan. Arab countries were quick to reject Trump’s proposal.

The Egyptian state-run Al-Ahram newspaper last week provided some details on the Egyptian plan to reconstruct the Gaza Strip without relocating its residents to other countries.

The report said that the plan will temporarily relocate Gazans to “secure areas” in the strip while Egyptian and other foreign construction firms rebuild Gaza.

The Associated Press cited two Egyptian officials who noted that the plan envisions the creation of a "Palestinian administration," unaligned with Hamas or the Palestinian Authority, to run the Strip and oversee reconstruction efforts.

The new administration would include a police force mostly consisting of former Palestinian Authority policemen who remained in Gaza after Hamas took over the Strip in 2007, with reinforcement from Egyptian- and Western-trained forces.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently stated that the United States is open to hearing new proposals from Arab nations regarding Gaza.

"Hopefully they're going to have a really good plan to present the president," Rubio said, referring to Arab nations.

"Right now the only plan -- they don't like it -- but the only plan is the Trump plan. So if they've got a better plan, now's the time to present it," he told conservative radio hosts Clay Travis and Buck Sexton.

"All these countries say how much they care about the Palestinians, but none of them want to take any Palestinians. None of them have a history of doing anything for Gaza," Rubio added.