US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated on Thursday that the United States is open to hearing new proposals from Arab nations regarding Gaza, following President Donald Trump’s plan to relocate the population of the territory, which has caused uproar among Arab countries.

Rubio, who is set to depart for a trip across the Middle East , including a stop in Israel, expressed his intention to explore potential solutions during the trip, which will include visits to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

"Hopefully they're going to have a really good plan to present the president," Rubio said, referring to Arab nations.

"Right now the only plan -- they don't like it -- but the only plan is the Trump plan. So if they've got a better plan, now's the time to present it," he told conservative radio hosts Clay Travis and Buck Sexton, as quoted by AFP.

"All these countries say how much they care about the Palestinians, but none of them want to take any Palestinians. None of them have a history of doing anything for Gaza," Rubio added.

While acknowledging that Arab nations are making efforts "in good faith," Rubio emphasized that Hamas must not have any role in Gaza’s future.

"If the countries in the region can't figure that piece out, then Israel is going to have to do it, and then we're back to where we've been," he said.

Jordan and Egypt, which Trump specifically mentioned as countries he’d like to see taking in Gazans as part of his plan, have criticized the Trump proposal.