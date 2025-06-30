Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty announced on Sunday that Egypt is working to promote a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, proposing a 60-day truce as a step toward a final agreement to end the conflict.

In an interview with a local television channel, Abdelatty warned, “If Israel resumes its aggression in Gaza after an agreement is reached, this will be the main source of instability in the region.”

He accused Israel of violating the ceasefire agreement signed on January 19 of this year, claiming that the renewed fighting was unjustified. Abdelatty also said there is an American understanding that any future agreement would include guarantees to uphold the ceasefire.

On the Hamas side, senior official Mahmoud Mardawi stated that indirect negotiations with Israel have seen no significant progress. He blamed Israel’s “insistence on continuing its aggression” as the primary obstacle.

Mardawi emphasized that Hamas has set key conditions for any agreement, including a complete halt to Israeli attacks and the unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

He added that Israel is making demands that undermine Palestinian sovereignty, including the disarmament of Palestinian Arab factions. Mardawi stressed that the weapons held by Palestinian Arab organizations are tied to the broader goal of “ending the occupation” and are not open to negotiation.