IDF surveillance in the Paran Brigade sector on Tuesday evening spotted a drone that had crossed from Egypt into Israeli territory.

IDF troops quickly responded, located the drone, and confiscated ten firearms that were attached to it.

Earlier on Wednesday, Paran Brigade troops identified a suspicious vehicle near the border, pursued it, and apprehended the driver.

A search of the vehicle uncovered 14 additional firearms, which were seized along with the vehicle.

The IDF Spokesperson stated: “The suspect and the weapons were transferred to the security forces for further handling.”