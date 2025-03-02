Survivors of Hamas captivity Omer Shem Tov, Keith, and Aviv Siegel were invited to join a meeting with US President Donald Trump in the White House, at the initiative of Miriam Adelson, Kan News reported.

The three were invited to the meeting planned for Tuesday between Trump and released hostage Eli Sharabi.

After Sharabi recounted the terrors of Hamas captivity in an interview with Channel 12's "Uvda" program, he was invited by Trump to the White House. His brother, Sharon Sharabi, said that Trump was given translated excerpts of an interview and said that the sight of Eli reminded him of a Holocaust survivor.

According to Sharon, the fact that Trump invited his brother to the White House "is inspiring. It warms the heart that Trump understands the urgency. I hope the meeting will help to bring the hostage home."

The meeting at the White House is the initiative of Miriam Adelson, who is working to influence the administration with regard to the release of hostages.