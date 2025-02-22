A man was murdered in Mulhouse, eastern France. A suspect was arrested. According to reports from France, two officers trying to arrest the attacker were seriously injured.

The attacker reportedly shouted "Allahu Akbar" during the stabbing. The investigation is ongoing, and the suspect’s identity has not been disclosed.

Yesterday, a 19-year-old stabbed a person in the neck at the Berlin Holocaust Memorial. The suspect was caught shortly after and admitted in interrogation that the assault was driven by antisemitism and an intention to kill Jews.

The victim, a 30-year-old Spanish tourist, required emergency surgery and is now in stable condition.