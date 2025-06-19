Amid growing tensions between Israel and France, a diplomatic source on Wednesday evening criticized French President Emmanuel Macron, accusing him of acting with duplicity toward the State of Israel.

“On one hand, he appears to support Israel’s right to defend its citizens,” the source told Arutz Sheva- Israel National News. “Yet at the same time, he advances diplomatic initiatives to establish Palestinian sovereignty - without addressing the fundamental contradiction in this dual approach.”

Relations between the two countries have reached a new low following the exclusion of Israeli defense companies from the Paris Air Show held this week in the French capital.

At the event, the French government ordered black partitions to be placed around the booths of four Israeli companies - Elbit Systems, Rafael, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), and Uvision - after they refused to remove exhibits France had deemed “offensive weapons.”

Israeli representatives described the decision as highly irregular, citing political and commercial pressure as the driving forces behind it.

Israel’s Defense Ministry condemned the move, calling it “contrary to the spirit of international cooperation.” Industry insiders were even more blunt, stating: “If you can’t compete - just hide.” IAI said its booth was concealed without consent, comparing the decision to the “dark days of Jewish segregation in Europe.”

The French government defended its actions, citing a consistent moral policy. A government spokesperson said the conditions had been clearly communicated to all participating companies and that the decision reflected France’s stance in light of the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

Macron recorded another diplomatic incident on Tuesday when US President Donald Trump sharply criticized him following Macron's comment about Trump's early departure from the G7 summit which was held in Canada.

The French President had suggested to reporters at the G7 that Trump left the summit early to negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, saying, “There is indeed an offer to meet and exchange.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Publicity seeking President Emmanuel Macron, of France, mistakenly said that I left the G7 Summit, in Canada, to go back to D.C. to work on a ‘cease fire’ between Israel and Iran. Wrong! He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington, but it certainly has nothing to do with a Cease Fire. Much bigger than that. Whether purposely or not, Emmanuel always gets it wrong. Stay Tuned!”

Later on Tuesday, Macron voiced strong opposition to a military-backed regime change in Iran, citing potential widespread destabilization across the Middle East.

"The biggest mistake today would be to try to do a regime change in Iran through military means because that would lead to chaos," Macron told reporters at the G7 summit in Canada, as quoted by Politico, emphasizing that "no one can say what comes next."

He further stated, "We never support actions of regional de-stabilization."