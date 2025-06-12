French MEP Rima Hassan is currently being held in an Israeli jail after she was arrested for participating in the "Freedom Flotilla" to Gaza.

Reporter Avishai Grinzaig reported that she is demanding that the Israel Prisons Service provide her mineral water instead of tap water, claiming the drinking water in Israel is "dirty."

Hassan is refusing to sign a voluntary deportation form, claiming that she does not accept its wording.

Hassan claims that the document classifies her entry to Israel as illegal, which, in her opinion, does not match the reason she was attested. She stated that she would only sign the form if it stated that she entered Israel under duress.

As opposed to her fellow flotilla member, climate activist Greta Thunberg, who signed the voluntary deportation form and returned to her home country, Hassan continues to refuse to sign it. In any case, her deportation process will conclude shortly.