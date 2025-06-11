On Wednesday, one year after a 12-year-old Jewish girl was gang-raped in an antisemitic attack in the suburbs of Paris, the suspects' trial is set to begin, Kan News reported.

Three Muslim teens, ages 12-13, are suspected of perpetrating the violent attack.

In the June 2024 attack, a young Jewish girl was gang-raped in Courbevoie, a suburb northwest of Paris. Details were gagged due to the perpetrators' age, and the minors' trial, which will begin Wednesday, June 11, at the Juvenile Court in Nanterre, will be held behind closed doors.

Two of them are charged with gang rape, the third with involvement in gang rape. They are all accused of sexual assault, attempted blackmail, and a crime known as gang violence. All transfers are defined as "under aggravated circumstances" because of the victim's Jewishness, and because the entire incident was antisemitic in nature.

The victim's attorney told RTL that she will attend the opening part of the trial, in order to give testimony.