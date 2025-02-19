Senate Majority Leader John Thune on Tuesday began his speech at the Capitol with a call for the swift return of the remaining hostages being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

“Before I begin, I want to note that this week marks the 500th day of captivity for those hostages still imprisoned by Hamas. 500 days. Well more than a year deprived of family, home, loved ones, freedom,” Thune said.

“It is imperative that the rest of the hostages be returned as soon as possible and that the remains of those killed be returned with dignity so that their families may have closure, and I'm grateful that the Trump administration is making this a priority,” he added.

“My prayers today are with all those still suffering in captivity and with their families,” said Thune.

The families of six hostages - Tal Shoham, Omer Shem Tov, Eliya Cohen, Omer Wenkert, Hisham al-Sayed, and Avera Mengistu - announced earlier on Tuesday that their loved ones will be freed this coming Saturday.

The six are all on the list of hostages to be freed in phase one of the ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas.

Before that, the bodies of four hostages are expected to be returned on Thursday.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer was appointed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to lead Israel's negotiations on the second phase of the hostage deal together with the US President's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff.

Until now, the talks have been led by Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar and Mossad chief David Barnea.

Appearing earlier this week at an event in Miami honoring the victims of the Nova Festival massacre, Witkoff reiterated the Trump administration's commitment to securing the release of all the hostages still being held in Gaza.

Witkoff was introduced by Noa Argamani, who was kidnapped to Gaza from the Nova Music Festival and was rescued by Israeli troops as part of Operation Arnon.

“There are people here like Noa who were lucky enough to get out. There are people here who were part of a hostage release in Phase 1. There are people here who just want to get their children home who they know are dead so they can give them a proper burial,” he said.

“And then there are people here who have children in Phase 2, and they're hopeful that we can be successful in Phase 2 as we were in Phase 1. And I can tell you that we intend to be. We are not leaving anybody behind,” stressed Witkoff, who was met with cheers from the crowd.