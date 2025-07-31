US President Donald Trump believes that the governments of Canada, France, and the United Kingdom are "rewarding Hamas" by deciding to recognize a Palestinian state despite the fact that Hamas still rules the Gaza Strip and continues to hold 50 Israelis hostage.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said during a press briefing that President Trump "expressed his displeasure and disagreement with the leaders of France, the United Kingdom, and Canada. He feels as though that's rewarding Hamas at a time where Hamas is the true impediment to a ceasefire and to the release of all of the hostages."

"The President wants to see all of the hostages released. He cares deeply about this. He has met with many of the former hostages, many of the families of those who have loved ones who are still being held hostage in Gaza," she said. "It is absolutely devastating what these poor people have been through."

"The President is always thinking about them. That's why he's designated his Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, who's doing a tremendous job to release the hostages, and to end this conflict, she added.

Leavitt noted that President Trump "has always said [that] the last remaining hostages - now there are 20 living hostages in Gaza - will always be the hardest, because Hamas is unfortunately using these innocent people as bargaining chips. Nevertheless, we are committed to seeing this come to an end."

Earlier today, President Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: "The fastest way to end the Humanitarian Crises in Gaza is for Hamas to SURRENDER AND RELEASE THE HOSTAGES!!!"

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee commended the President, stating that he "nails it," adding, "In 'Southern-speak,' he tells how the cow eats the cabbage! Thanks Mr President!"