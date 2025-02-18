The families of six hostages, Tal Shoham, Omer Shem Tov, Eliya Cohen, Omer Wenkert, Hisham Al-Sayed, and Avera Mengistu have announced that their loved ones will be returned this coming Saturday.

Along with the six hostages who will be released alive this coming Saturday, four hostages who were killed in captivity are also expected to be returned on Thursday.

According to reports, Hamas is interested in releasing six living hostages as early as Saturday to ensure the release of 47 terrorists, who were released in the deal to free captive IDF soldier Gilad Shalit and were reincarcerated, out of concern that a delay may prevent their release.

The Bibas family responded on Tuesday evening to the Hamas spokesman’s announcement, published earlier in the day, on the return of Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas this coming Thursday, as part of the release of dead bodies.

The family announced: "In recent hours, we are suffering emotional turmoil following the announcement by the Hamas spokesperson about the return of our Shiri, Ariel and Kfir on Thursday, together with the dead bodies. It is important for us to say that we have heard the reports, but we have not yet received any official update on the matter."