צפו: המסר של אגם ברגר במלאת חצי שנה לשחרורה מהשבי צילום: באדיבות המצלם

Six months after being released from Hamas captivity, Agam Berger posted a message to the Jewish people in a video which begins with her playing the tune to the prayer "Ana Bekoach."

"You returned the tune to my life, now we still have to return the tune to the lives of those who are in distress and captivity. We must unite to bring them home; there is no bigger mitzvah (commandment) than redeeming captives, bring them home," Berger stated.