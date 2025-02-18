Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy to the Middle East, reiterated the Trump administration's commitment to securing the release of all the hostages still being held in Gaza.

Witkoff made the comments at an event in Miami on Sunday, marking the closing of an exhibit in memory of the victims of the Nova Music Festival.

Witkoff was introduced by Noa Argamani , who was kidnapped to Gaza from the Nova Music Festival and was rescued by Israeli troops as part of Operation Arnon.

“There are people here like Noa who were lucky enough to get out. There are people here who were part of a hostage release in Phase 1. There are people here who just want to get their children home who they know are dead so they can give them a proper burial,” he said.

“And then there are people here who have children in Phase 2, and they're hopeful that we can be successful in Phase 2 as we were in Phase 1. And I can tell you that we intend to be. We are not leaving anybody behind,” stressed Witkoff, who was met with cheers from the crowd.