White House envoy Steve Witkoff took off from Miami to Israel on Wednesday for high-level discussions focused on the humanitarian situation in Gaza, Axios’ Barak Ravid reported, citing two US officials.

This marks Witkoff’s first visit to the region in nearly three months and comes at a critical juncture as ceasefire and hostage negotiations remain deadlocked.

US officials said Witkoff may also enter Gaza to observe aid operations run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

The visit follows meetings earlier this week in Miami and Washington between Witkoff, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and top Israeli officials including Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi.

"The president wants to know more about what the humanitarian situation in Gaza is in order to know how to get more assistance to civilians in Gaza," a US official told Axios.

During his time in Israel, Witkoff is also expected to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the broader policy toward Gaza, including potential avenues to restart stalled talks for a ceasefire and the release of hostages, officials said.

Israeli sources told Axios that on Tuesday night, Jerusalem transmitted a new document to Hamas via Qatari and Egyptian mediators. The document included Israel’s comments on Hamas' latest response to the ceasefire proposal. However, Israeli officials said they are not optimistic the ongoing exchange of messages will yield a breakthrough.