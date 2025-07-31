US President Donald Trump uploaded a post on Truth Social in which he called out Hamas and called on the terror organization to release the hostages immediately.

"The fastest way to end the Humanitarian Crises in Gaza is for Hamas to SURRENDER AND RELEASE THE HOSTAGES!!!" the President wrote.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee commended the President, stating that he "nails it," adding, "In 'Southern-speak,' he tells how the cow eats the cabbage! Thanks Mr President!"

Earlier this week, Trump spoke about the humanitarian situation in Gaza and said that, according to what he sees on television, the assessment that there is no starvation in Gaza is wrong, noting that "those children look very hungry. But we're giving a lot of money and a lot of food."

Asked if he thinks Israel has done all it could to avoid civilian casualties in Gaza, Trump replied that "nobody's done anything great over there, the whole place is a mess."

This being said, he put the blame on Hamas, saying that the terror organization "did a horrible thing and they paid a big price. I always said, when you get down to the last 20 or ten, they won't release them because that's like their shield; it's very unfair. So something's going to have to be done. They (Hamas) were really unwilling to talk. We got a lot out, and now, possibly, the fight will have to be a little bit different. I told Bibi that you're going to have to do it a different way."