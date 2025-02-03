Erfan Fard is a counter-terrorism analyst and Middle East Studies researcher based in Washington, DC. an expert in Middle Eastern regional security affairs with a particular focus on Iran, Counter terrorism, IRGC, MOIS and Ethnic conflicts in MENA. He graduated in International Security Studies (London M. University, UK), and in International Relations (CSU-LA). He is fluent in Persian, Kurdish, Arabic and English. / Follow him in this twitter account @EQFARD

The appointment of the new US Secretary of Defense is poised to profoundly influence regional policies in the volatile Middle East, an area where the United States holds significant strategic and military interests. The Secretary of Defense is pivotal in sculpting America's military and defense strategies. His decisions on troop deployments, defense budgets, and military priorities in regions such as the Middle East have the potential to reshape the conflict dynamics within the region.

Pete Hegseth, Trump’s latest appointee as Secretary of Defense, is instrumental in fostering military collaborations with allies like Israel and Saudi Arabia, and managing tense military engagements with adversaries such as Iran's Shia Mullah regime. His policy directives are set to affect the regional power balance distinctly. Hegseth’s leadership on military missions and his approach to engaging with terrorist and criminal non-state actors, as well as counterterrorism efforts, are critical to the ongoing security and stability of the Middle East. Moreover, Hegseth is expected to significantly influence the security framework of the Middle East and play a pivotal role in the Russian Ukrainian conflict.

In the Middle East, formulating strategies to combat terrorism linked to the mafia and the transnational terrorist network supported by the Islamic Republic demands time, keen insight, and a sophisticated, layered approach. The new Secretary of Defense is expected to play a crucial role in security negotiations with nations and in interactions with international bodies.

Hegseth’s arrival at the Pentagon sends potent signals to regional and international stakeholders, catalyzing shifts in U.S. policies in the Middle East. Hegseth, a proponent of assertive power projection, shows no inclination towards appeasing Islamic terrorist and criminal elements in the region. His leadership marks a decisive stance against forces undermining peace and stability in the Middle East.

The Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) is now poised for transformative operational enhancements. The DIA plays a crucial role in gathering and analyzing military data crucial for shaping American defense strategies and foreign policy. Under Pete Hegseth's leadership, significant reforms in the DIA’s methodologies and operational tactics are anticipated. These include refocusing intelligence priorities on major global threats from China, Russia, and Iran, enhancing inter-agency collaboration for greater operational efficacy, and bolstering resources and capabilities to improve intelligence analysis and threat identification.

These strategic changes within the DIA are likely to influence U.S. defense and security policies profoundly. Notably, these modifications in the Department of Defense's leadership will directly affect the nature and extent of U.S. support to Israel in its efforts to counter the Iranian regime and combat Islamic terrorism in the Middle East.

I hope that for Hegseth, the situation the DIA faced in 1978-1979 will not recur. Despite their presence in Iran at that time, they were unaware of how the Soviet-affiliated Islamic and communist mafias orchestrated the 1979 uprising. Frankly, the DIA lacked a clear understanding of the unfolding crisis.

From his first day in office, Hegseth has delved into security reports, emphasizing the importance of solidifying military and intelligence collaboration between the U.S. and Israel. This focus is particularly on enhancing missile defense systems, intelligence sharing, and joint training initiatives. Such cooperation is vital for Israel's readiness to tackle the Iranian threat and its associated terrorist networks.

During Hegseth’s tenure, increased military and technological support to Israel is anticipated, including the provision of advanced weaponry and defense systems to fortify its defense capabilities. These measures are expected to bolster deterrence without any obstacles impeding support for Israel within the Pentagon. However, in the Middle East defense sector, there remains a risk from individuals possibly linked to the Iranian regime or known Iranian notorious lobbies in the U.S., such as Quincy and NIAC. These apologists and affiliated stooges, driven by the destructive ideology of Khomeinism and anti-Israel sentiments, could potentially act as covert operatives of the Islamic Republic, complicating U.S. defense operations against Iranian activities.

A significant concern for Hegseth is the potential infiltration of these pro-regime elements within the Pentagon’s security apparatus, as they have managed to embed themselves in various administrations.

Pete Hegseth's approach as the new Secretary of Defense could significantly reshape U.S. strategies concerning Iran and its affiliated groups. His support for sanctions against the Iranian regime and his proactive stance on countering groups influenced by Iran, such as Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, Hashd al-Shaabi, and the PKK, underscore a commitment to curbing Iran's influence and mitigating regional threats. This includes bolstering military and intelligence operations and supporting sanction measures against these entities.

Hegseth's advocacy for peace agreements and the normalization of relations between Israel and Arab nations also plays a crucial role in reducing tensions and limiting Iran’s regional dominance. His policies could contribute to a more secure Middle East by fostering stability and reducing the likelihood of conflict.

However, for the Tehran regime, Hegseth’s policies might indeed be seen as a significant threat, especially given his support for aggressive measures like targeting the Revolutionary Guards' nuclear facilities. Hegseth recognizes the strategic placement of these facilities across Iran, which complicates direct military actions without significant risks. His distinction between the Iranian people and the regime indicates a nuanced approach, emphasizing support for the citizens while opposing the governmental structure.

Moreover, his known anti-terrorism stance, particularly against Islamic terrorism, aligns with previous U.S. administrations' efforts but may introduce more direct actions against perceived threats. His support for the targeted killing of Qassem Soleimani by the Trump administration highlights his belief in assertive military actions against key figures within the Iranian regime.

In summary, Hegseth’s role as Secretary of Defense is likely to involve strong measures against Iran and its proxies, emphasizing security enhancements for allies like Israel and promoting stability in the Middle East. This approach, while potentially escalating tensions with Tehran, aims to reduce the capability and influence of hostile entities in the region.