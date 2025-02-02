Arab affairs analyst Zvi Yehezkeli has warned that the IDF's newest operation, "Operation Wall of Iron," will not deter the terrorists in Jenin, and Israel is nowhere near achieving its goal.

Speaking on i24NEWS, Yehezkeli explained: "Israel's story in the Jenin refugee camp is first of all a mismatch between what there is in the camp, and the military operation. I know that everyone is excited about the line of fire and the clouds of smoke, and I don't want to ruin your parties, but this doesn't bother the terrorists."

In his opinion, "Israel made an intelligence mistake when it evacuated the residents of the camp. Israel has not yet ascended the stepladder in light of the danger that exists [there], since in the camp there are wanted suspects, weapons, and tunnels, and we haven't yet reached that area."

"Until Israel destroys the Jenin camp and destroys it like Beit Lahia and Jabaliya, and holds onto the land, we will not be able to gain the advantage over terror. The demolition of a home will not do the job. Taking control of the home - maybe will."

Earlier on Sunday, the IDF announced that approximately 20 buildings used for purposes of terror were destroyed in Jenin.

In Qabatiya, an IAF aircraft, with the direction of the ISA, struck and eliminated a terrorist cell on its way to carry out an imminent terrorist attack. After the strike, secondary explosions due to explosives that were inside the vehicle were identified.

Terrorists Saleh Zakarneh and Abed al-Hadi Kamil, from Qabatiya, who was previously detained for the planning of terrorist activities, and released as part of the ceasefire agreement on November 2023, were eliminated in the strike.

On Saturday afternoon struck a group of armed terrorists near Jenin. According to Palestinian Arab reports, two of the terrorists were killed in the strike. One of them is Abed Aluna, who was released from prison during the first ceasefire-prisoner swap deal between Hamas and Israel in November 2023. In that deal, civilian women and children under 19 were freed.