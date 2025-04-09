Israeli security forces have launched an extensive counterterrorism operation in Shechem (Nablus).

During the operation on Tuesday, two terrorists, including a senior terrorist in the dismantled "Lion's Den" terrorist network, were apprehended, and additional weapons were confiscated.

Special forces of the Israel Police Lahav 433 "Gidonim" Unit, in collaboration with the IDF and ISA, apprehended the terrorist Muhammad Bana, a senior terrorist who was previously a part of the "Lion's Den" terrorist network in the Nablus area.

The terrorist was armed with an M-16 rifle and a spray grenade.

The terrorist was involved in shooting and explosive attacks toward the security forces in Judea and Samaria and had previously planned additional attacks.

During his apprehension, he attempted to flee and was shot in his leg.

In addition, soldiers of the IDF’s Duvdevan unit, following the direction of the ISA, apprehended the terrorist Khalil Hanbali, who was wanted by security forces due to his involvement in terrorist activity. The terrorist was involved in shooting attacks against IDF soldiers and served as a key weapon supplier. He had also attempted to plan additional attacks.

During his apprehension, weapons were found in his position.

The terrorists apprehended and weapons confiscated were transferred to the Israeli security forces for further processing.