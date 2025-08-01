Staff at the Israeli embassy in the United Arab Emirates were instructed on Thursday to evacuate and return to Israel, following a heightened security alert issued by the Foreign Ministry.

The decision came after the National Security Council (NSC) updated its travel advisory for the UAE, citing increased threats from terrorist organizations including Iranian operatives, Hamas, Hezbollah, and elements of Global Jihad.

According to the NSC, these groups are intensifying their efforts to target Israelis abroad, with a particular focus on potential retaliation for Operation Rising Lion. The advisory also noted a rise in anti-Israel sentiment and pro-Palestinian Arab incitement since the outbreak of the Swords of Iron war, further exacerbated by Hamas’s “starvation campaign” in Gaza.

"Past experience shows that terrorist organizations tend to concentrate their activities in nearby countries," the NSC stated. "In light of this, the NSC is sharpening its warning concerning possible attacks on Israeli and Jewish targets in the UAE, especially during Jewish holidays, festivals, and Shabbat."

A Level 3 travel warning - urging avoidance of non-essential travel - has already been in effect for the UAE for some time. The updated advisory calls for increased vigilance and serious reconsideration before traveling to the country.

The NSC further recommended maintaining heightened awareness, avoiding any public display of Israeli or Jewish identity - including clothing with Hebrew writing or identifiable symbols - and refraining from gathering in large groups in public, including visits to Israeli or Jewish institutions. Individuals observing suspicious activity are urged to immediately contact local security authorities.