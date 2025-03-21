On Thursday night, during an IDF activity in Nablus, a terrorist fired toward IDF soldiers who responded with fire toward the source, the IDF confirmed.

As a result of the fire, an IDF reservist soldier was severely injured.

The soldier was evacuated to the hospital for medical treatment and his family has been notified.

On Wednesday, IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir held an operational situational assessment in Judea and Samaria along with the Commanding Officer of the Central Command, MG Avi Bluth, the Commanding Officer of the Judea and Samaria Division, BG Yaakov Dolef, brigade commanders, and other officers.

"In Gaza, we launched a surprising and powerful operation, with the return of all the hostages as a top priority to which we are committed in every action," Zamir stated. He added: "When we talk about defeating Hamas, it means defeating Hamas everywhere, including here in Judea and Samaria. Continue the ongoing counterterrorism operations alongside robust defense." Earlier this week , IDF, ISA, and Israel Police forces began operating in Shechem as part of the ongoing counterterrorism operation in northern Samaria.

During the activities, the forces apprehended three wanted individuals, questioned suspects, and confiscated weapons.