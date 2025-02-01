Released hostage Doron Steinbrecher sent a message to the world in a video screened at the Hostages Square, thanking those who supported her family and worked to bring her home.

"The last time I sat with a camera pointed at me was in captivity," she recalled. "This whole thing takes me back to all the hostage videos I filmed and saw. But now I'm sitting comfortably on a couch with my family watching me in a warm and pleasant place. And as difficult as this is, it was important for me to film this video to convey my message and my request, and to show that I'm okay. It will take time and it's a process - it won't end in a week or two, but I'm here thanks to you, and I'm okay."

"Thank you, thank you to everyone who supported and embraced my family and are embracing me now, people who don't even know me. And I want to say thank you to all the soldiers and security forces. I'm watching and catching up on everything that happened in this surreal year, and I can see what an important and huge role they played both on October 7th and after, and I want to truly say - thank you.

"And to the families whose loved ones are still in captivity - you are not alone. We continue to fight for you, and we will do everything - I will do everything until everyone returns home and until you can close this circle, and we're together, until the end. The first moment I leave here, I'll be there with a sign in hand."

She added, "I understand that everyone knows me from that terrible recording, 'They caught me, they caught me, they caught me,' or as the blonde girl wearing pink, 31 years old from Kfar Aza. But I'm no longer blonde, and I won't wear pink anymore. I'm Doron, 31 years old. I'm no longer Hamas's captive, and I'm home."