The Knesset Ethics Committee has issued a series of disciplinary decisions against dozens of Knesset members from both the coalition and the opposition, following complaints submitted by fellow MKs and members of the public.

Sanctions include reprimands, revocation of speaking rights, and suspensions from both plenum and committee sessions.

Among those reprimanded or warned are Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, MK Naama Lazimi (Labor), MK Nissim Vaturi (Likud), MK Ayman Odeh (Hadash-Ta’al), MK Hanoch Milwidsky (Likud), MK Michal Shir (Yesh Atid), and Minister May Golan. The sanctions were issued in response to remarks made from the Knesset podium, during committee meetings, in media interviews, and on social media.

MK Ayman Odeh was suspended from Knesset and committee discussions for two weeks without pay. The decision followed remarks in which he accused the army of "committing a massacre and starving children," and a separate statement alleging that the government had "committed crimes against humanity in Gaza."

MK Aida Touma Sliman (Hadash-Ta’al) was suspended from three Knesset discussions after social media posts accusing the State of Israel of perpetrating a massacre and justifying terrorism as “a response to the occupation.”

MK Ahmed Tibi (Hadash-Ta’al) received a severe reprimand for a series of inflammatory remarks, including calling IDF soldiers “murderers in uniform” and “thugs,” as well as for posting a video accusing a soldier of shooting a Palestinian civilian “from behind.” The committee stated that such comments constitute serious defamation and are not protected under the umbrella of political expression.

MK Michal Shir received a formal warning after calling Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “Hamas collaborator” during a speech in the Knesset and repeating the statement on social media platform X. While the committee acknowledged the remark as political criticism, it determined that the language could be interpreted as incitement and was therefore inappropriate.

Minister May Golan was sanctioned after delivering a particularly harsh speech on February 19 targeting MK Merav Ben Ari (Yesh Atid). The committee described the speech as “an abuse of speaking rights used entirely to slander and defame a fellow MK.” Golan was penalized with a revocation of her speaking rights for four sessions and warned of more severe consequences if the behavior continues.

MK Nissim Vaturi received a severe reprimand for several statements, including inflammatory remarks toward opposition MKs and comparisons to terrorist activity. Although he expressed regret for one of the comments, the committee emphasized that such conduct is unbecoming of a Knesset member and undermines public trust in the institution.

MK Hanoch Milwidsky had his speaking rights revoked for several sessions due to mismanagement of plenum discussions and for referring to other MKs as “terrorist” and “Jew-hater.” The committee ruled that this behavior constituted an abuse of authority and a clear violation of ethical standards.

In a broader clarification, the Ethics Committee addressed the use of the term “terrorist” during parliamentary debates, stating that it constitutes “a grave comparison to terrorist acts and an illegitimate personal accusation.” The committee warned that continued use of such terminology against fellow MKs would result in more severe penalties.