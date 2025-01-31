The Prime Minister's Office announced today (Friday) that Israel has received the list of Hamas kidnappers to be released tomorrow.

Three male hostages are expected to be released on Saturday. "A detailed statement will be provided after reviewing the list and updating the families," the Prime Minister's Office said.

The three hostages who will be released tomorrow are all alive. Their families have been informed of their impending release. It was later confirmed that Yarden Bibas, Ofer Calderon, and Keith Siegel will be released tomorrow.

Yarden is the father of 2-year-old Kfir Bibas and 5-year-old Ariel Bibas, who together with his wife Shiri remain captive in Gaza. Israel fears that Yarden's wife and children, who are the two youngest hostages, are no longer alive.

Ofer Calderon was 52 when he was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz together with two of his children, both of whom were released in November 2023. He has marked two birthdays in captivity.

Keith Siegal, 65, an American citizen, was abducted from Kibbutz Kfar Aza together with his wife Aviva, who was freed in November 2023.

Israel hopes that the terrorist organization will fulfill its commitment to release the hostages without the shocking displays that took place yesterday during the release of Agam Berger, Arbel Yehud and Gadi Mozes, who were surrounded by mobs during their releases.

Israel was furious and conveyed a message to the mediators that it will not accept another situation in which a crowd of Gazans acting with hate pushed past the Red Cross vehicles that were transporting the hostages, putting them at risk even as they were being freed.