Defense Minister Israel Katz on Friday evening issued a warning to the Hamas terrorist organization: Accept US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff’s proposal - or be eliminated.

“The IDF continues its operations in Gaza with full force, striking and dismantling Hamas strongholds while evacuating the local population from all combat zones and attacking the area from the air, land, and sea on an unprecedented scale to provide maximum protection for our soldiers ahead of the entry of maneuvering forces into every area and during the maneuver,” said Katz.

“Our primary commitment is to the safety of our heroic soldiers, both regular and reservists, above all other considerations,” he added.

“After neutralizing the terrorists and clearing the area, the IDF eliminates any threat based on the Rafah model—and remains to hold the ground. In this way, we will achieve the war’s objectives: the release of all hostages while subduing and defeating Hamas,” stated Katz.

“Hamas murderers will now have to choose: accept the terms of the 'Witkoff Deal' for the release of the hostages - or be eliminated,” the Defense Minister concluded.

Katz’s statement came after Hamas said in a statement, "Hamas is holding discussions with other Palestinian factions regarding the ceasefire proposal, which Hamas recently received from Mr. Witkoff through the mediators."

On Thursday, Al Arabiya and Al Hadath both reported that Hamas and Israel had agreed to a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, adding that Trump would announce the details of the agreement within hours.

An Israeli diplomatic official denied the report, saying that Israel is unaware of Hamas's agreement to Witkoff's proposal.

Later, a senior Hamas official said that “Witkoff’s new proposal does not meet our demands, but we are still examining it.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had earlier informed families of Israeli hostages that Israel had accepted the new ceasefire proposal presented by Witkoff.

However, Netanyahu clarified that Israel’s agreement to the Witkoff proposal did not signify an end to the war in Gaza.

