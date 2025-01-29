US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Egyptian foreign minister Badr Abdelatty on Wednesday night and underscored the importance of Hamas not continuing to control Gaza.

The State Department did not comment on whether Rubio had spoken with his Egyptian counterpart about President Trump's proposal to exile Gazans to Egypt and Jordan.

It was reported that "the Secretary of State reinforced the importance of close cooperation to advance the day after the war, in order to ensure that Hamas can no longer control Gaza or threaten Israel again.”

Yesterday, President Trump told reporters that he had spoken with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and presented him with the idea he raised over the weekend, according to which Egypt and Jordan would accept Gazans into their territory.

"I would like to bring them to an area where they can live without interferences and revolutions ... When you look at Gaza, you see that it's been hell for so many years," Trump said, adding, "So I think you can get people out of there, who will live in much safer and, maybe much better, and more comfortable areas."

"I hope that el-Sisi will welcome Gazans to his country. We helped them a lot, and I'm sure he'll help us. He's a friend of mine. He is living in a complicated part of the world. As the saying goes, it's a rough neighborhood. But I think he will do it, and I think the King of Jordan will do it too," Trump added.