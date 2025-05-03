U.S. President Donald Trump decided to dismiss his National Security Advisor Mike Waltz partly because he discovered that Waltz had conversations with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the possibility of military action in Iran.

According to the Washington Post, Waltz and Netanyahu had several conversations before the Prime Minister's visit to the White House in February, which angered the American president.

The Prime Minister's Office denied the claims: "Contrary to the Washington Post report, PM Netanyahu did not have intensive contact with Mike Waltz on Iran. PM Netanyahu had a warm meeting with Mike Waltz and Steve Witkoff at Blair House in February prior to the Prime Minister's meeting with President Trump at the White House. Mike Waltz also joined VP JD Vance in a meeting with the PM before leaving Washington. Since then, the PM, the former National Security Advisor and Steve Witkoff had one phone conversion that did not deal with Iran."

According to the report, the deciding factor in Waltz's dismissal was the accidental inclusion of a reporter from The Atlantic in a group chat about military action against the Houthis.

On Thursday, the president announced Waltz's removal from his position. He will be appointed as the U.S. ambassador to the UN and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will serve as his replacement. Writing on Truth Social, Trump declared "I am pleased to announce that I will be nominating Mike Waltz to be the next United States Ambassador to the United Nations. From his time in uniform on the battlefield, in Congress and, as my National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our Nation's Interests first. I know he will do the same in his new role. In the interim, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will serve as National Security Advisor, while continuing his strong leadership at the State Department. Together we will continue to fight tirelessly to Make America, and the World, SAFE AGAIN. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"