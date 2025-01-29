US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke on Tuesday with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty to discuss the latest developments in Gaza.

“The Secretary thanked the Foreign Minister for Egypt’s mediation efforts in securing the release of hostages and the ceasefire, as well as continuing humanitarian assistance deliveries throughout Gaza,” said a statement from State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

The statement added that Rubio “also reinforced the importance of holding Hamas accountable. The Secretary reiterated the importance of close cooperation to advance post-conflict planning to ensure Hamas can never govern Gaza or threaten Israel again.”

The statement did not mention whether Rubio brought up President Donald Trump’s proposal for Gazans to relocate to Egypt, as well as other countries such as Jordan.

Trump first brought up the idea of relocating Gazans this past weekend, telling reporters he had discussed the idea with King Abdullah II of Jordan.

“I’d like him to take people. I’d like Egypt to take people,” said Trump of the Jordanian King, “You’re talking about, probably a million and a half people, and we just clean out that whole thing and say, ‘You know it’s, over.’”

The President added he considered the potential relocation of Palestinian Arabs from Gaza as something that “could be temporary or long term,” noting the historical context of conflicts in the region over centuries.

On Monday, Trump doubled down on the idea, telling reporters he had brought it up in a conversation with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

“I’d like to get them living in an area where they can live without disruption, revolution … when you look at the Gaza Strip it’s been hell for so many years,” said Trump.

"I wish [Sisi] would take some [Gazans]. We helped them a lot, and I'm sure he'd help us. He's a friend of mine. He's in a very rough part of the world, to be honest. As they say, It's a rough neighborhood. But I think he would do it, and I think the King of Jordan would do it too," continued Trump.