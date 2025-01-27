Iran has purchased advanced Russian-produced Sukhoi-35 fighter jets. Iranian Revolutionary Guards Commander Ali Shadmani announced today (Monday).

“Whenever necessary, we make military purchases to strengthen our air, land, and naval forces," Shadmani told the Student News Network. "The production of military equipment has also accelerated."

"If the enemy acts foolishly, it will taste the bitter taste of being hit by our missiles, and none of its interests in the occupied territories will remain safe," he added.

This is the first time that Iran has confirmed the purchase of the advanced Russian-made aircraft. Shadmani gave no indication of how many of the aircraft were purchased.

The Sukhoi-35 fighter jet is considered a 4.5-generation fighter. It was developed in the early 2000s from the earlier Su-27M model. It lacks the stealth capabilities of fifth-generation fighter craft such as the F-35, though it has been reported that Russia and India have been studying a potential stealth upgrade to the craft.

The move is part of Iran's efforts to grow and modernize its air force, which consists of small number of Russian and older American fighters from the 1970s. Iran's air defense systems, the Russian-made S-300 systems, were largely destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in October in retaliation for Iran's launching of 181 ballistic missiles in an attack on Israel earlier that month.