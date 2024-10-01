A short while ago, missiles were launched from Iran towards the State of Israel. Over 400 missiles were launched in the attack so far.

The IDF stated in a message to Israeli citizens, "You are instructed to remain alert and precisely follow the Home Front Command's instructions."

"In the last few minutes, the Home Front Command has distributed life-saving instructions in various areas across the country. The public is asked to adhere to the Home Front Command's guidelines. Upon hearing a siren, you must enter a protected space and remain there until further notice.

"The IDF is doing and will do everything necessary to protect the civilians of the State of Israel."

In addition, IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari stated in an announcement to the nation, "Dear citizens, A short time ago, missiles were launched from Iran towards the State of Israel. You are asked to remain vigilant and follow the Home Front Command's instructions precisely."

"In the last few minutes, the Home Front Command has sent messages to mobile phones in certain areas with life-saving instructions, directing people to enter protected spaces. You must reach the safest protected space in your vicinity. Upon hearing a siren, immediately enter a protected space and remain there until further instructions are given.

"The air defense system is fully operational, detecting and intercepting threats wherever necessary, even at this moment. However, the defense is not hermetic, and therefore it is essential to follow the Home Front Command's instructions. You may hear explosions, which could be the result of interceptions or impacts.

"Due to the variety of threats, alarms may be triggered in widespread areas. Stay updated on the instructions via the official pages of the Home Front Command and the IDF Spokesperson.

"Continue to act responsibly and keep calm, as you have done so far, and make sure to follow the guidelines. We are strong and can handle this event as well.

"The IDF is doing and will continue to do everything necessary to protect the civilians of Israel. The IDF is fully prepared for both defense and offense at peak readiness.

"I will continue to provide updates on all developments," Hagari said.

Multiple explosions were heard in Jerusalem.