An spat broke out Monday morning at a meeting of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, after representatives from some of the hostages' families demanded that MK Itamar Ben Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) express his agreement to the deal, which is already underway.

Ben Gvir, however, responded by emphasizing that, "This deal is reckless; this deal will cost us in blood."

MK Simon Davidson slammed: "You did not serve in the IDF."

Ben Gvir responded: "The leftists didn't let me. My mother was an officer, my son serves in an elite unit, risking his life for the nation of Israel. But the deal is reckless and will bring disaster upon us."

Earlier this month, ministers and MKs from Otzma Yehudit submitted letters of resignation following the government's approval of the ceasefire agreement with Hamas, which will lead to the release of hundreds of terrorists from Israeli prisons.

Ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir, Yitzhak Wasserlauf, and Amichai Eliyahu submitted their letters of resignation from their positions to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. MKs Zvika Fogel, Limor Son Har-Melech, and Yitzhak Kreuzer, submitted letters of resignation from their positions on various Knesset committees to the coalition chairman.

The party stated that the resignation is "in light of the approval of the reckless agreement with the terrorist organization Hamas, the release of hundreds of murderers who shed the blood of men, women and children - who are also being released to Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria, while renouncing the IDF's achievements in the war, the withdrawal of IDF forces from the Gaza Strip and the cessation of fighting in Gaza, in an agreement that constitutes a surrender to Hamas."