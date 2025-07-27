Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Sunday visited the Ramon Airbase alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Commander of the Israeli Air Force.

Katz praised the Air Force's role in Operation Rising Lion stating: “I came here today to thank you for the incredible work you did in the operation, when you opened the skies to Tehran, repeatedly striking the head of the Iranian octopus and removing existential threats from over the State of Israel.”

He also delivered a direct warning to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei: “I want to send a clear message from here to dictator Khamenei: If you continue threatening Israel, our long arm will reach Tehran again — this time with even greater force, and this time, to you personally. Do not threaten, lest you be harmed.”

Last month, Katz visited the scene of the Iranian missile strike in Holon, where dozens of civilians were injured, including four who sustained serious injuries.

During his visit to the scene, Katz sent a powerful message to Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, warning, "A dictator like Khamenei cannot be allowed to exist. Khamenei is a modern-day Hitler, diverting his nation's resources toward the goal of destroying Israel."