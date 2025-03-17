The coalition and the Otzma Yehudit party have reached an agreement on the Arrangements Bill which will be brought for a vote on Wednesday.

The legislation is meant to facilitate the implementation of economic and fiscal reforms, often included in the national budget. It allows the government to make significant changes to policies, including financial and administrative adjustments, without requiring separate laws for each reform.

MK Itamar Ben-Gvir and the members of his party will abstain from voting as a gesture following the decision to dismiss ISA Director Ronen Bar and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

Due to the agreement, Minister Bezalel Smotrich will not return to the Knesset as of now so as not to push out Otzma Yehudit MK Yitzhak Kroizer, who is currently holding Smotrich's Knesset seat through the so-called "Norwegian Law."

Discussions on Otzma Yehudit's return to the government will continue ahead of the vote for the budget next Monday. Otzma Yehudit left the government in January in protest of the government's approval of the hostage deal.