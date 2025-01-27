Sadegh Zibakalam, an Iranian author and political analyst, expressed awe at the number of Iranian young people who "hate Palestinians."

"You'd be surprised today," he said in a video reel posted on Iran International's page. "Since [the] seventh of October last year, you'd be surprised at the number of Iranian who HATE Palestinians. What happened to that sympathy? It's gone - it's evaporated."

"If someone would have told me that, 'Sadegh, a day would come that Iranian people hate Palestinians and they would praise [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu - of all the people - they would praise Netanyahu as the hero, I would've thought that he or she was out of his mind, he or she was talking nonsense, he or she didn't know ANYTHING about Iranian people. But I saw it with my own eyes during the past 15 months, the degree of hatred of younger generation of Iranian against Palestinian. And their hero was Netanyahu."

He added, "Do you think they knew anything about Netanyahu and the Likud party, and the Hamas? No, no. They hate Palestinians because the Islamic leaders - they support Palestinians. "

Last month, a viral video circulated on social media, showing a high school principal in Iran trying to get his students to chant,"Death to Israel," and, "Death to America," while the students instead replied, "Death to Palestine."