The Jewish community in Isfahan, Iran, organized a campaign to show "solidarity with the Palestinians" and to collect donations for the residents of Gaza.

Members of the community gathered at the 'David' synagogue in Isfahan to donate dry food and other essential items.

Tzion Mahagerpata, a community leader in Isfahan, told the Iranian media: "The items collected include dry food and other essential goods, but the spiritual dimension of this action is more important to us, as it symbolizes the solidarity of the Jewish community in Iran with the oppressed people of Palestine."

The head of the Jewish Association of Isfahan emphasized: "Jews around the world oppose Zionist agendas and see Zionists as separate from the Jewish religion. These groups are connected to violence and oppression, and such oppression is unjustified in any of the divine religions." He added, "The whole world must mobilize to end this oppression. We will do our best, but it is a human duty that all nations and governments strive to ensure."

The community and the Jewish Association of Isfahan condemned the "crimes of Israel in Gaza" in an official statement. "The Jewish Association of Isfahan strongly condemns the inhumane and barbaric acts of the Zionist regime in Gaza and supports the oppressed and the needy in Gaza with all its resources," the statement read.

Mahagerpata noted that sending aid is difficult due to the conditions of war and geographical distance, so mainly non-perishable food products were chosen. He expressed hope that the Islamic Republic and the Iranian nation could "take a small step in support of the oppressed in Gaza."