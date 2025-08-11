Defense Minister Israel Katz reacted to the publication of an "assassination list" of Israeli officials that was published by Iran.

"Iran publishes the list of senior officials in Israel's political and security leadership designated for elimination," Katz wrote on X.

"I suggest to the Iranian dictator Khamenei that when he emerges from his bunker, he occasionally looks up to the sky and listens carefully for any buzzing," he said.

"The participants of the 'Red Wedding' are waiting for him there," the defense minister stated.

Yesterday, the pro-Iranian news agency Sabrin News published a graphic list naming targets for assassination from Israel's top security echelon.

The list included Defense Minister Israel Katz, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Chief Military Rabbi, Brigadier General Rabbi Eyal Krim.