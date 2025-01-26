Thousands of Gaza residents have been attempting over the last day to move to the northern Gaza Strip via the Netzarim Corridor, which has been closed by the IDF until the release of the hostage Arbel Yehud has been arranged. Yehud was supposed to be released yesterday as part of the hostage deal.

According to the ceasefire agreement, residents of Gaza were supposed to return to the northern part of Gaza on Saturday. Israeli sources decided that since Yehud had not been released, the Netzarim Corridor would remain closed for Gaza residents to move northwards.

A diplomatic source addressed the situation and stated: "Prime Minister Netanyahu is adamant not to allow Gazans to move north at Netzarim until the return of Arbel Yehud has been resolved."

Hamas spokesman, Hazem Qassem, told the Qatari channel Al-Arabi that "Israel's prevention of the return of displaced persons to the north is a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement."

According to Palestinian reports, four Gazans were injured by IDF fire in the Nuseirat area, where displaced persons were waiting to return to northern Gaza.

A senior Islamic Jihad official commented to Al Jazeera that Arbel Yehud is being held captive by the organization and will be released as a soldier. The official claimed that Yehud is a soldier in the IDF's space program and will be released under "the terms of the agreement as previously established."

Israeli officials stated that they expect Arbel Yehud to be released in the coming days. They indicated that if Yehud is released, Gazans will be allowed to return to northern Gaza.

Yehud was kidnapped from her home along with her partner Ariel Cunio on October 7th, and her brother Dolev was murdered.