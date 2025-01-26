US President Donald Trump spoke last week with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen a conversation that was described by senior European officials as a "horrendous call."

The conversation between the two took place before Trump was sworn in as president. Trump reiterated his demand to transfer control of Greenland, the world's largest island, to the US.

Five senior European officials told the Financial Times that the conversation was "horrendous," with one stating, “He was very firm. It was a cold shower. Before, it was hard to take it seriously. But I do think it is serious and potentially very dangerous.”

Another said, “The intent was very clear. They want it (Greenland). The Danes are now in crisis mode.”

A former Danish official said it was a “very tough conversation” and that Trump “threatened specific measures against Denmark such as targeted tariffs.”

Earlier this month, after Trump began openly speaking about the US acquiring Greenland, said that "Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders.”

Denmark has controlled Greenland's foreign and security policy since 1979 - but in other areas, Greenland maintains autonomous self-government.