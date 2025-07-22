Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar praised the Trump Administration's decision to withdraw the US from UNESCO due to concerns over the agency's perceived anti-Israel and anti-American stance.

"We welcome the US administration's decision to withdraw from UNESCO," Sa'ar stated. "This is a necessary step, designed to promote justice and Israel's right for fair treatment in the UN system, a right which has often been trampled due to politicization in this arena."

"Singling out Israel and politicization by member states must end, in this and all professional UN agencies," he said. "Israel thanks the US for its moral support and leadership, especially in the multilateral arena which is plagued with anti-Israel discrimination."

"The United Nations requires fundamental reforms in order to remain relevant," Sa'ar concluded.

The New York Post reported that the decision comes after a 90-day review that President Trump ordered in February to investigate antisemitic or anti-Israel sentiments within the organization. A White House official pointed out that UNESCO's policies on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, as well as its perceived bias toward Palestinian and Chinese interests, played a role in the decision.

"President Trump has chosen to withdraw the United States from UNESCO, an organization that supports divisive cultural and social agendas that are completely out of alignment with the common-sense policies that Americans voted for in November," stated White House deputy spokesperson Anna Kelly.

Among the policies emphasized by administration officials were a 2023 "anti-racism toolkit" and the 2024 "Transforming MEN'talities" initiative, which sought to change cultural attitudes on gender. The administration also highlighted video game initiatives designed to promote gender equality.

The White House accused UNESCO of using its Executive Board to implement anti-Israel actions, such as labeling Jewish sites as "Palestinian World Heritage" locations. Officials also criticized the agency for consistently referring to Israel as an occupier.

Another major concern was China's influence within UNESCO, with Beijing being the organization's second-largest financial contributor and Chinese nationals occupying high-ranking positions.