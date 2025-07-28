US President Donald Trump called London Mayor Sadiq Khan a "nasty person" during his meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer today (Monday).

During a press conference at the two leaders' meeting in Scotland, Trump was asked if he planned to visit London during his planned visit to the United Kingdom later this year. "I'm not a fan of your mayor. I think he's done a terrible job, the mayor of London... a nasty person," Trump said in response.

Starmer intervened after Trump began to condemn Khan, saying of London's mayor: "He's a friend of mine, actually."

Following Trump's remarks, a spokesperson for Khan said that the mayor is "delighted that President Trump wants to come to the greatest city in the world."

Trump spoke at length about the war between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization during his meeting with Starmer. Addressing efforts to provide more aid to Gaza, he stated: "You have a lot of starving people. The US gave $60 million just a couple of weeks ago; it's a lot of money. No other nation gave money. We gave 60 million, and no one even said thank you." He noted that other nations will likely join in providing financial aid.

Trump said that, according to what he sees on television, the assessment that there is no starvation in Gaza is wrong, noting that "those children look very hungry. But we're giving a lot of money and a lot of food." Prime Minister Starmer added that people are "revolted" by what they are seeing on their screens and thanked the President for leading the efforts to reach a ceasefire and getting more aid in.

Asked if he thinks Israel has done all it could to avoid civilian casualties in Gaza, Trump replied that "nobody's done anything great over there, the whole place is a mess."

This being said, he put the blame on Hamas, saying that the terror organization "did a horrible thing and they paid a big price. I always said, when you get down to the last 20 or ten, they won't release them because that's like their shield; it's very unfair. So something's going to have to be done. They (Hamas) were really unwilling to talk. We got a lot out, and now, possibly, the fight will have to be a little bit different. I told Bibi that you're going to have to do it a different way."

He concluded that "a ceasefire is possible, but you have to end it."