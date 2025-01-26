The US State Department on Saturday stressed the importance of the implementation of the hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, following the release of IDF soldiers Liri Albag, Daniella Gilboa, Karina Ariev and Naama Levy from captivity.

“The United States celebrates the release of the four Israeli hostages held in captivity for 477 days. It is critical that the ceasefire implementation continues and that all of the hostages are freed from Hamas captivity and safely returned to their families,” the statement said.

“We continue to mourn the innocent lives lost at the hands of Hamas terrorism since October 7, 2023,” added the State Department.

The White House earlier on Saturday responded to the release of the four female IDF soldiers from captivity, in exchange for 200 convicted terrorists, at least dozens of which are serving life sentences.

“Today the world celebrates as President Trump secured the release of four more Israeli hostages who were, for far too long, held against their will by Hamas in horrific conditions. The United States will continue with its great partner Israel to push for the release of all remaining hostages and the pursuit of peace throughout the region,” the White House said in a short statement.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly stressed the importance of implementing the ceasefire and hostage release deal.

This past week, Trump stated that the current hostage release deal would not have happened had it not been for his intervention.

“You go back just six months ago, many of these young people were living. You know, young people don't die like that. They're just dying. And young people aren't dying at 22 and 23 years old. They don't die. But now they're dying. And you wonder why they're dying? They're being killed and they have been killed. But they say six months ago, you would have had 11 more living hostages. Think of that - six months ago. But Biden couldn't get it done. And it was only the imposition that I put on as a deadline that got it done. But it's it's a very sad situation. It should have never happened,” said Trump.