The White House on Saturday responded to the release of four female IDF soldiers from captivity, in exchange for 200 convicted terrorists, at least dozens of which are serving life sentences.

In a short statement, the White House said: “Today the world celebrates as President Trump secured the release of four more Israeli hostages who were, for far too long, held against their will by Hamas in horrific conditions. The United States will continue with its great partner Israel to push for the release of all remaining hostages and the pursuit of peace throughout the region.”

Earlier on Saturday, four of the five IDF lookouts kidnapped during the October 7 massacre from the Nahal Oz military post were released from Hamas captivity.

Liri Albag (19), Naama Levy (20), Karina Ariev (20), and Daniella Gilboa (20), were brought to Israel from Gaza by the Red Cross - the same Red Cross which refused to visit them during the 15 months they were held in captivity.

In a cynical and brutal act by the Hamas terror organization, the four hostages were turned over to the Red Cross at the center of Falastin Square in Gaza, as the square was full of terrorists watching.