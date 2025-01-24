The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement on Friday evening that over the past day, IDF troops operated against threats posed to them in the Gaza Strip.

In several areas in the Gaza Strip, IDF troops identified a number of suspects who posed a threat to them, and fired warning shots toward the suspects who then retreated in response, the IDF statement said.

In the central Gaza Strip, the troops identified a suspect who posed a threat to them and fired warning shots toward him. Since the suspect did not distance himself and continued to pose a threat to the troops, shots were fired in order to thwart the threat.

“The IDF is determined to fully maintain the terms of the agreement in order to return the hostages. The IDF is prepared for any scenario and will continue to take all necessary actions to thwart any immediate threat to IDF soldiers,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

“The IDF calls the Palestinian residents to follow its instructions and avoid approaching the troops deployed in the area,” it added.

In a similar update on Thursday, the IDF said that, in several areas in the Gaza Strip, IDF troops identified suspects approaching them and fired warning shots toward the suspects, who then retreated.

In southern Gaza, a number of armed individuals were identified moving suspiciously near IDF troops. The troops then fired toward them.

Additionally, IDF troops identified an armed individual operating within a structure in Rafah, posing a threat to the troops located in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement. The troops fired toward the suspect in order to remove the threat.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)