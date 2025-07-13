IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has ordered a freeze on the implementation of mandatory extended service for combat soldiers in elite ground forces units, and has appointed a review team led by Ground Forces Commander Maj. Gen. Nadav Lotan to thoroughly examine the implications of the matter for the military and its soldiers.

During a meeting in the Chief of Staff’s office, senior IDF officials clarified that the issue does not concern a general extension of compulsory service for all combat soldiers or additional units. Rather, it pertains to a previously signed commitment—a potential extra year of service—that soldiers in these elite tracks agree to upon enlistment. This obligation is considered an integral part of the service structure in special units and reflects both operational demands and the complexity of their training.

Nevertheless, at this stage, the Chief of Staff has decided to halt any process enforcing the commitment and emphasized that no soldier will be required to serve beyond what was initially agreed upon at the beginning of their service.

“The soldiers are the IDF’s most important asset,” said the Chief of Staff, adding that the military is committed to providing them with optimal support, full clarity regarding their service path, and responsiveness to evolving operational realities. Final decisions will be made upon completion of the review team's work.