The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that over the past day, IDF troops operated against threats posed to them in the Gaza Strip, in accordance with the terms of the ceasefire agreement.

In several areas in the Gaza Strip, IDF troops identified suspects approaching them and fired warning shots toward the suspects, who then retreated.

In southern Gaza, a number of armed individuals were identified moving suspiciously near IDF troops. The troops then fired toward them.

Additionally, IDF troops identified an armed individual operating within a structure in Rafah, posing a threat to the troops located in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement. The troops fired toward the suspect in order to remove the threat.

"The IDF is fully committed to implementing the terms of the agreement to return the hostages. The IDF is prepared for any scenario and will continue to take all necessary actions to thwart any immediate threat to IDF soldiers," the military stated.

The IDF calls on Gazan residents to follow IDF instructions and avoid approaching the troops deployed in the area.