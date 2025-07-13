Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian suffered light injuries to his legs during an Israeli attack in Tehran on June 16, during the recent war, the Iranian news agency Fars, which is affiliated with the Revolutionary Guards, reported.

According to the report, the incident occurred days after the war began, during a meeting in a building in western Tehran attended by the president, the parliament speaker, and the head of the judiciary. During the strike, six munitions were aimed at the building's exits.

It was further reported that the nature of the operation resembled the elimination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

As a result of the strike, electricity to the floor where the meeting was being held was cut off, but the participants managed to escape through an emergency exit.