שיגור הלווין "דרור 1" SPACEX

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)'s Dror 1 national communications satellite lifted off into space early Sunday morning from the SpaceX launch facility in Florida.

The satellite weighs 4.5 tons, has a wingspan of 17.8 meters, and carries the largest transmission and reception antennas ever built in Israel.

הדמייה של לווין "דרור 1" התעשייה האווירית

The Dror series of satellites is the successor of the Amos series. As a result, the Israeli government decided to establish a series of communications satellites from a new line of satellites developed by Israel Aerospace Industries. The new line will provide Israel with all its satellite communication needs.

Israel Aerospace Industries says the satellite is a leading model of its kind in terms of technology, as well as reception and transmission capabilities.