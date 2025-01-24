A new poll by Lazar Research shows that if elections were held today, the Likud party would lose Knesset seats, while Otzma Yehudit, which recently left the government in protest of the ceasefire deal with Hamas, would gain.

According to the poll, which was published by Maariv, the Likud party would win 21 Knesset seats, followed by National Unity with 18 seats.

Yisrael Beytenu would be third-largest in the Knesset, with 16 seats, followed by Yesh Atid with 13 seats, The Democrats - a Labor-Meretz merger - would win 12 seats. Sephardic-haredi Shas would win 10 seats, followed by Otzma Yehudit with nine, and Ashkenazi-haredi United Torah Judaism with seven.

The Arab Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am (United Arab List) parties would each win five seats, with Religious Zionism barely crossing the electoral threshold with just four seats.

Divided into blocs, the current coalition parties are expected to win 51 Knesset seats, while the opposition is expected to win 59 seats. The remaining 10 would be held by the Arab parties, which traditionally do not join any coalition.

However, if former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett ran for Knesset, his party would win 27 seats. In that situation, the Likud would win 19 seats, followed by National Unity with 12 seats, and Yisrael Beytenu with 10 seats. Three parties would win nine seats each: the Democrats, Shas, and Yesh Atid. Otzma Yehudit would win eight seats, UTJ seven, and Ra'am and Hadash-Ta'al would win five seats each.

In such a scenario, the current coalition parties would win 43 Knesset seats, while the opposition parties would win 67 seats. The remaining ten seats would be held by the Arab parties.