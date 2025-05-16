A Maariv poll published Friday morning shows that the Yisrael Beytenu party continues to gain strength at the expense of other parties in the center-left bloc.

According to the data, if elections were held today, the Likud party would receive 23 seats, and Yisrael Beytenu would win 18,making it the second-largest party in the Knesset.

The National Unity party would receive 16 seats, as would the Democrats.

Yesh Atid would drop to 12 seats, while Otzma Yehudit and Shas would each win nine seats. United Torah Judaism (UTJ) would win seven seats, and the Arab parties - Hadash-Ta’al, and Ra’am (United Arab List) would win five seats each.

The Religious Zionism party would not pass the electoral threshold.

Divided into blocs, the current coalition parties would win 48 seats, the center-left would win 62 seats. The Arab parties, which hold the remaining 10, traditionally join neither coalition.

If a party led by Naftali Bennett runs, it is expected to emerge as the leading political force, significantly weakening all center-left bloc parties.

In such a scenario, Bennett’s party would receive 27 seats, followed by Likud with 20 seats.

Yisrael Beytenu and the Democrats would tie for third place with 11 seats each, Shas and Yesh Atid would tie for fourth place with nine seats each, and Otzma Yehudit and National Unity would tie as fifth-largest in the Knesset, with eight seats each.

The three smallest parties, United Torah Judaism (7), Hadash-Ta’al (5), and Ra’am (5), would remain unchanged.

In this scenario as well, the Religious Zionism party would not pass the electoral threshold.

Divided into blocs, the coalition parties would win 44 Knesset seats, and the center-left would win 66 seats. The Arab parties would retain their combined 10 seats.